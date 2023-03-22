scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Angulo, Ordonez earn Ecuador call-up for friendlies

By News Bureau

Quito (Ecuador), March 22 (IANS) Marco Angulo and Joel Ordonez have been drafted into Ecuador’s squad for friendlies against Australia, the South American country’s football federation said.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Angulo and Club Brugge defender Ordonez were due to travel to Australia on Tuesday afternoon as head coach Felix Sanchez dealt with a series of late omissions to his squad.

Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Carlos Gruezo and Jose Hurtado were all cut from Ecuador’s original 24-man list for the friendlies because of injury, a Xinhua report said.

Ecuador and Australia will meet in Sydney on March 24 and in Melbourne four days later.

The matches will be Ecuador’s first under Spanish manager Sanchez, who took charge of the team earlier this month after the December exit of Argentina’s Gustavo Alfaro.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Former British PM admits misleading parliament in 'partygate' scandal
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Former British PM admits misleading parliament in 'partygate' scandal

Sports

He is learning the 50-over game: Dravid shrugs off concerns about Suryakumar's poor form

Sports

La Liga: Sevilla confirm Mendilibar, while Elche name Beccacece as new coach

Sports

Klassen hammers 119 not out as South Africa beat Windies in record run-chase, level series

Sports

WPL 2023: Capsey's all-round show helps Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz, reach final

Sports

Asian Kho Kho C'ship: India's dominance continues on Day 2

Sports

WPL 2023: Tahila McGrath's 58 not out helps UP Warriorz to 138/6

Sports

Chennai pitch will favour Team India, Starc might not be as effective due to lack of swing: Wasim Jaffer

Sports

3rd ODI: We've narrowed it down to 17-18 players for 2023 ODI World Cup: Dravid

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 83 fresh Covid infections, positivity rate rises to 5.83%

Health & Lifestyle

IISc study shows enhanced recombination boosting spread of SARS-CoV-2

News

Vardhan Puri reminisces late Satish Kaushik's words on 'Nautanki' sets

Sports

Top Indians in fray in Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge, promoted by golf legend Nick Faldo

Sports

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians take provisional top spot with 4-wicket win over RCB

Sports

3rd ODI: Focus on batters as India, Australia go into series decider at Chepauk

News

Kabir Bedi is sage Kashyapa in Samantha starrer 'Shaakuntalam', reveal makers

News

Abhishek Nigam: I mostly perform my own stunts

Sports

Gaurika, Rhea share lead after first round in seventh leg of WPGT

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US