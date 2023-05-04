scorecardresearch
Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath to launch logo, mascot of Khelo India University Games 2022

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 4 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the logo, jersey, mascot and anthem of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, here on Friday.

The 3rd edition of the Khelo India University Games will take place from May 23 to June 3 in UP. The opening ceremony is scheduled for May 25 at the Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow.

Apart from Union Sports Minister and UP CM, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Girish Chandra Yadav and other dignitaries will also be present at the launch ceremony.

Following the unveilings, Yogi Adityanath is also expected to flag off four canters which will accompany four torch-relays across the length and breadth of India’s largest state, before returning back to the capital on the day of the opening ceremony on May 25.

The upcoming edition of the KIUG is expected to have the participation of more than 4700 athletes from 200+ universities across the country, with total participation reaching over 7000. The number of sports disciplines to feature in this edition is 21, which is also the highest ever in the history of the University Games. Rowing, too, is being introduced for the first time ever.

The 12-day-long games will be held in the cities of Varanasi, Noida, and Gorakhpur, besides the state capital Lucknow. The Kabaddi competition begins in Noida on May 23 while a few others begin at the various venues on May 24.

However, the Shooting competition will be organised at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.

Two indigenous Sports Disciplines namely Mallakhamb and Yogasana, were part of the last edition of the Khelo India University Games held in Karnataka and will also be part of this edition.

–IANS

ak/

