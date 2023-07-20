scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023, 4th Test : Woakes, Broad help England take opening day honours over Australia

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 19 (IANS) Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad made impactful contributions to give England first day honours in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test as Australia were 299-8 at stumps at Old Trafford, here on Thursday.

Woakes picked 4-52 in 18.5 overs to be England’s best bowler of the day, while Broad took 2-68 in 14 overs. During the opening day, Broad also reached 600 Test wickets, becoming just the second fast bowler and fifth bowler overall to reach the landmark.

It was a day where all Australian batters got starts, but none converted it into a big total.

After England elected to bowl first as skipper Ben Stokes went against the narrative of batting first, Broad moved to 599 Test wickets when he trapped Usman Khawaja lbw for three early in the morning session. David Warner shared a second-wicket stand of 46 with Marnus Labuschagne (51), before being dismissed by Woakes for 42.

Steve Smith looked set for another big innings before being trapped lbw by tearaway quick Mark Wood for 41, ending his 59-run stand with Labuschagne. He then had a 50-run partnership with Travis Head, before Broad took out the latter via a pull to get his 600th Test wicket.

Labuschagne notched up a much-needed half-century to break a slew of lean scores, his 16th fifty in the format, before being dismissed lbw by Moeen Ali.Woakes returned to trap Cameron Green lbw and have Mitchell Marsh caught behind by a one-handed diving catch from Jonny Bairstow in the same over.

Alex Carey almost made it unbeaten till the stumps but was caught behind by Bairstow off Woakes while trying to withdraw his bat late. Mitchell Starc was 23 not out as stumps approached, with captain Pat Cummins unbeaten on one.

Brief Scores: Australia 299-8 in 83 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 51, Mitchell Marsh 51, Chris Woakes 4-52, Stuart Broad 2-68) against England

