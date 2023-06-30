London, June 30 (IANS) The right-calf injury suffered by Nathan Lyon while fielding on the second day of the second Ashes Test against England at the Lord’s here is not looking good and the off-spinner is likely to face substantial time on the sidelines.
Ashes 2023: Australia sweat on Lyon's injury as off-spinner faces lengthy time on sidelines
