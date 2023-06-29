scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Injured Ollie Pope unlikely to field on Day-2 of Lord's Test: Reports

By Agency News Desk

London, June 29 (IANS) England vice-captain Ollie Pope is unlikely to resume fielding on Thursday after injuring his shoulder while saving a boundary during the opening day of the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s.

On Wednesday, Pope had dived to stop a boundary off Marnus Labuschagne’s outside edge but he fell awkwardly on his right side. He then stood up clutching his shoulder and walked back to the dressing room after spending some time on the ground, clearly in pain with his right shoulder.

England has since issued an update on Pope, who was assessed by their medical team to determine the extent of his injury.

“Ollie Pope is off the field after hurting his right shoulder and is currently being assessed by the England medical team,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

According to Daily Mail, England vice-captain Ollie Pope is unlikely to return to fielding on Thursday regardless of the extent of the damage to his right shoulder.

Pope has a history of shoulder issues but the previous two instances have been dislocations of his left shoulder in both 2019 and 2020. However, he has experienced discomfort in his right shoulder this time.

Australia enjoyed a strong start to the second Ashes Test as they ended day one on 339/5 against hosts England at Lord’s on Wednesday.

David Warner (66), Travis Head (77) and Steve Smith (85*) all scored half-centuries on the opening day.

