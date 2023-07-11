scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Jason Gillespie feels Australia should drop Warner, bring in Renshaw for 4th Test

By Agency News Desk

Leeds, July 9 (IANS) Former pacer Jason Gillespie feels that Australia should leave out the experienced opener David Warner from the fourth Ashes Test even if the Pat Cummins-led side wins the ongoing third Test to seal the series.

Warner’s performance in the ongoing Ashes series has been underwhelming, with only one fifty-plus score to his name. In his six innings so far, he has recorded scores of 9, 36, 66, 25, 4, and 1.

Gillespie believes it would be beneficial for the Australian team to introduce a younger player like Matt Renshaw for the final two Tests of the Ashes series.

“Personally, I am a bit torn over what Australia should do. Part of me thinks they should maybe make a change if Australia seal the series by winning this Test. That way, they are moving forwards and they get to take a look at someone else. For me, that would mean Matt Renshaw coming in, rather than reshuffling the order,” Gillespie wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

Gillespie feels that Australia will eventually have to transition away from relying on Warner; however, he emphasizes the difficulty in finding a suitable replacement who can match Warner’s exceptional slip-catching skills.

“When Dave does go, one thing that will be missed is his exceptional slip catching. I don’t remember him missing too many. You might have someone who can average 10 runs more than you, but if they shell a couple of chances and they cost you big runs, you are in the negative. Someone who can catch them at slip is like gold dust,” he said.

–IANS

bc/ak

