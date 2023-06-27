scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

By Agency News Desk

London, June 27 (IANs) Seamer Josh Tongue will mark his Ashes debut as he has been included in England’s XI for the second Test at Lord’s, starting on Wednesday, after Moeen Ali missed out following the finger injury he sustained during the first Test.

Tongue made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord’s earlier this month, claiming 5-66 in the second innings. His inclusion in the only change from the team that lost the first Test at Edgbaston by two wickets.

Moeen suffered a blistered finger during the opening match of the series, which Australia clinched by two wickets in a thrilling contest that went deep into the final day.

The off-spinner’s exclusion means Joe Root will be the primary spin option available at Ben Stokes’ disposal. Root bowled 22 overs in the first Test, and managed to take one wicket with his off-break deliveries.

Tongue is preferred to fellow fast bowler Mark Wood, who has not featured in Test cricket since the third match of England’s tour of Pakistan last December, while Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed also miss out.

James Anderson, who admitted that he had not performed at his peak in his first match following a groin injury, has been included in England in an all-pace attack along with the impressive seamers from the previous Test, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1
Next article
Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon
This May Also Interest You
News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

News

'Big Boss OTT 2' : Jad’s emotional meltdown at the breakfast table leaves contestants stunned

News

Ram Kapoor based 'building blocks' of his 'Neeyat' character on his father

News

Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life

News

Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

News

Tom Holland impressed girlfriend Zendaya with his carpentry skills

News

Big B didn't count but 'gave some money' to a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ selling roses

Technology

Webb makes first detection of key carbon molecule

Technology

Fintech company Lendingkart raises Rs 200 cr from EvolutionX Debt Capital

News

Ayushmann to perform in UK: ‘International tours give me opportunity to showcase my country to the world’

News

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura' to follow events of a reunion gone wrong

Technology

Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app

Technology

Meta introduces new parental control across Instagram, FB, Messenger

News

Manj Musik’s son Anoop has composed 'Shava' fusing Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

News

‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum

News

Suhail Nayyar says 'delayed gratification' was used for filming 'Jee Karda' intimate scenes

Sports

India will look to win World Cup for Kohli, says Virender Sehwag

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US