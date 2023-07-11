Ashes 2023: Losing six for 20-odd in first innings was key, says Cummins after Headingley defeat

London, July 9 (IANS) Defeated by three wickets by England at Headingley, Australia captain Pat Cummins blamed poor batting in the first innings and lost opportunities while bowling early on Sunday morning for his side’s defeat in the third Test.

Australia were shot out for 263 in their first innings and were then bowled out for 224 in the second innings as barring Mithcell Starc (118) in the first innings and Travis Head (72 off 112 balls) in the second, most other batters failed to score big.

Cummins said both teams had their chances as fortunes swung back and forth.

“There are a few moments that went back and forth. On day one we lost 6 for 20-odd, yesterday the sun was out and we missed an opportunity. Few key moments. Seems like a series where each session swings in one team’s favour and then the other,” Cummins said in the post-match press conference.

Australia were leading 2-0 in the series after winning the first two Tests but England have kept alive their chances in the series by winning this match in Headingley.

One of the moments that turned things in England’s favour was the two-wicket spell by veteran spinner Moeen Ali, who sent back Marnus Labuschagne (33), who was looking dangerous, and Steve Smith (2) in quick succession.

“(It was) One of those moments when it felt like we were in control but we lost a couple of wickets and that happens. Thought getting up to 250 gave us something but it wasn’t quite enough,” said Cummins.

The Australia skipper was happy with the performance of Mitchell Marsh, who struck a brilliant run-a-ball 118 in the first innings. “Good problems to have. He was awesome, four years since the last game. Great to see him back in, a few headaches ahead.”

Cummins said they will take a few days off to recharge before putting together their plans for the fourth Test.”Few days off to recharge, people are flying off to various places but we’ll come back together excited for Manchester,” he said.

–IANS

bsk