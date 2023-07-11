scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Mark Wood delighted to contribute to team's win, says but early to be called allrounder

By Agency News Desk

London, July 9 (IANS) Adjusted the man of the match for his vital performances both with the ball and bat in the third Ashes Test against Australia, England’s Mark Wood, however, said considered an all-rounder and sent higher to bat would cause him a “nosebleed”.

Wood made his impact with the ball, claiming 5-34 as Australia were bundled out for 263 in the first innings. He then scored a crucial 24 lower down the order as he helped skipper Ben Stokes (80) drag England to 237, thus not allowing Australia to take a big lead.

Wood claimed 2-66 and then figured in a match-winning unbeaten 24-run stand with Chris Woakes (32 not out), hitting the winning run to seal victory at Headingley.

He said he was delighted to be and guide England over the line as it keeps the series alive.

“Definitely, delighted to be here, especially as the Man of the Match. Great win for us and it keeps the series alive. I was not good in that dressing room. The lads will tell you, sweaty palms all the way. But it’s a lot easier out in the middle. To go up against some of the best fast bowlers in the world, it’s the first time I’ve got England over the line with the bat so I’m delighted,” Wood said in the post-match presentation here on Sunday.

Asked whether he should be considered as an allrounder after contributing both with the ball and bat, the pacer said it was too early to do so.

“Too early for that, any higher and I’ll be getting a nosebleed. I don’t know if it’s the quickest, but coming down the hill I was thinking of Bob Willis. Stokesy was very clear about my role, bowl short, sharp spells and give it everything I’ve got. There are still things to work on. Both sides have gone hard at the tail and that’s something we’ll have to combat,” he said.

He said he was not sure whether his 24 runs in the first innings made a big impact.

“I was pleased with it, don’t know about the impact. Delighted to get some runs. The support everywhere we go is amazing, but it’s always better in the north, isn’t it? [Fit for final two?] Hope so, we’ll see how I pull up but will do everything I can to be ready,” Wood said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarterfinals; Sinners too advances
Next article
India's Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023 title
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kohli shares heartwarming post with Dravid ahead of Dominica Test

Sports

‘You keep all options open’: Cummins ponders big selection calls for crucial fourth Ashes Test

Sports

Verstappen eases to F1 British GP win

Sports

India's Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023 title

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarterfinals; Sinners too advances

Sports

Harmanpreet praises young bowlers for setting up India's win in the first T20I against Bangladesh

Sports

Ashes 2023: Losing six for 20-odd in first innings was key, says Cummins after Headingley defeat

Sports

India, Oman, Nepal to reach Sri Lanka for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Dimitrov beats Taifoe, storms into fourth round for first time since 2017

Sports

Ashes 2023: Brook, Woakes star as England seal gripping victory at Headingley; keep series alive

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs; win title

Sports

Asian Games: IOC to take final call on Russian and Belarussian athletes' participation in Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva, 16, continues dream run, reaches fourth round

Sports

Sunil Chhetri backs Igor Stimac's call for a 4-week camp ahead of AFC Asian Cup

Sports

Chess: Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika to lead India's challenge in Asian Games

Sports

1st T20I: Really happy to finish the chase four-five overs early, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Sports

1st T20I: Bowlers, Harmanpreet Kaur power India to easy seven-wicket win over Bangladesh (ld)

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing C'ship: Sarthak Chavan notches major win, double for Sethu, Goud

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US