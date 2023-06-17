scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Pietersen not pleased with England's adventurous declaration, Nasser Hussain calls it brilliant

By Agency News Desk

Birmingham, June 17 (IANS) England’s surprising decision to declare their first innings on 393/8 has brought out a mixed reaction amongst their former players. While Kevin Pietersen didn’t like the adventurous declaration, Nasser Hussain called it a brilliant move.

England stuck to its ultra-attacking and bold approach of playing Test cricket by making a surprise declaration at 393/8 in 78 overs after Joe Root slammed his 30th Test century to be 118 not out on a rousing Ashes opening day at Edgbaston.

Though Pietersen admitted the declaration reflected England’s new approach of playing Test cricket, he was not a fan of the decision citing a flat pitch giving chance to Australia’s batters to score runs in coming days.

“We were talking about the declaration, we were thinking about the declaration, but two or three years ago there would not have even been a hint of a declaration. But with this team, are we surprised?”

I don’t think we are but I am a little bit surprised only because of how flat this wicket actually is. We saw Australia bat there now and it didn’t miss the middle of the bat. I didn’t like the declaration,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

On the other hand, Hussain felt the declaration got the world to see old foes Stuart Broad and David Warner face off once again before stumps came on day one’s play.

“I said to Ben Stokes a month ago in Chennai, ‘If you were eight down in the first innings, would you declare? He said ‘Yeah, why would we send Jimmy Anderson out to bat?’ He didn’t send him out to bat, he sent his bowlers out to try and get Warner. Fair play to Warner and (Usman) Khawaja, they hung in there. Everything you want from day one of a series,” Hussain said.

“Quite brilliant (declaration). I liked the declaration because I wanted to see David Warner vs Stuart Broad. I understood the moment and the drama and I understood Stokes. Stokes was always going to do that,” he added.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US likely to see shortage of antibiotics for children, adults: Report
Next article
NASA teams up with 7 US companies to advance space capabilities
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA teams up with 7 US companies to advance space capabilities

Health & Lifestyle

US likely to see shortage of antibiotics for children, adults: Report

News

Decoding Ekta Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina

Technology

Ex-ISRO official promoted Sisir Radar test flew drone fitted with 'Rabbit SAR'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Dharmendra dances with grandson Karan Deol on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'

News

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash

Technology

9 in 10 Indians approve standardise charging cables for mobiles, tablets

News

Zoe Saldana is not too happy with 'Avatar' sequels being delayed

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sunny Deol dances to his iconic 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' at son Karan's sangeet

News

Jessica Williams on working with Jake Gyllenhaal: 'He's an insane actor'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula have a heated argument

Technology

Students build mobile app for migrant workers' safety

Review

Movie Review | Adipurush: Too hot to handle

Technology

Meta allows its VR headset for 10 years old amid scrutiny

News

Lady Gaga confirms 'Chromatica Ball' film is in the works

News

Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone’ poster unveiled

Sports

Ex-Brazil boss Scolari takes charge of Atletico Mineiro

Technology

Musk-inspired Reddit CEO refuses to budge amid widespread protests

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US