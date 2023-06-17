Ashes 2023: Pietersen not pleased with England's adventurous declaration, Nasser Hussain calls it brilliant

Birmingham, June 17 (IANS) England’s surprising decision to declare their first innings on 393/8 has brought out a mixed reaction amongst their former players. While Kevin Pietersen didn’t like the adventurous declaration, Nasser Hussain called it a brilliant move.

England stuck to its ultra-attacking and bold approach of playing Test cricket by making a surprise declaration at 393/8 in 78 overs after Joe Root slammed his 30th Test century to be 118 not out on a rousing Ashes opening day at Edgbaston.

Though Pietersen admitted the declaration reflected England’s new approach of playing Test cricket, he was not a fan of the decision citing a flat pitch giving chance to Australia’s batters to score runs in coming days.

“We were talking about the declaration, we were thinking about the declaration, but two or three years ago there would not have even been a hint of a declaration. But with this team, are we surprised?”

I don’t think we are but I am a little bit surprised only because of how flat this wicket actually is. We saw Australia bat there now and it didn’t miss the middle of the bat. I didn’t like the declaration,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

On the other hand, Hussain felt the declaration got the world to see old foes Stuart Broad and David Warner face off once again before stumps came on day one’s play.

“I said to Ben Stokes a month ago in Chennai, ‘If you were eight down in the first innings, would you declare? He said ‘Yeah, why would we send Jimmy Anderson out to bat?’ He didn’t send him out to bat, he sent his bowlers out to try and get Warner. Fair play to Warner and (Usman) Khawaja, they hung in there. Everything you want from day one of a series,” Hussain said.

“Quite brilliant (declaration). I liked the declaration because I wanted to see David Warner vs Stuart Broad. I understood the moment and the drama and I understood Stokes. Stokes was always going to do that,” he added.

