Ashes 2023 will be done and dusted if Australia win Lord's Test, believes Glenn McGrath

By Agency News Desk

London, June 28 (IANS) Former fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes that if Australia win the second Test at Lord’s then Ashes 2023 will be ‘done and dusted’ as it will be very difficult for England to make a comeback into the series.

The Pat Cummins led Australia won the first match by two wickets after a gripping five-day encounter at Edgbaston to take a vital 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The second Ashes Test starts on Wednesday at Lord’s.

“The last time a team came from behind to win the Ashes was in 2005, a series I was right in the thick of. We were 1-0 up heading into the second Test at Edgbaston, a match I sat out after the infamous incident of treading on the ball in the warm-up. We lost a thrilling Test by two runs, but I will always maintain that the series would have been won had we got over the line that day.

The same is true now. If Australia win at Lord’s, the Ashes are done and dusted,” McGrath told BBC.

The 53-year old also applauded England’s new and aggressive approach towards the game.

“Naturally, I’m a true blue Aussie, but that doesn’t mean I can’t like the way England play. I do,” McGrath

“It’s good to be confident, but don’t let that spill over into becoming too cocky,” he added.

