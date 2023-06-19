scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: With Australia restricted to 386, England lose two wickets on rain-hit third day

By Agency News Desk

Birmingham, June 19 (IANS 0 England gained a minuscule advantage in the opening Ashes Test against Australia by gaining a seven-run first-innings lead but the visitors edged ahead by grabbing two early wickets on a rain-truncated Sunday at Edgbaston.

Seven wickets fell before rain curtailed day three on Sunday with England 28/2 and leading by 35 runs with two days of the first Ashes Test remaining.

A mini-spell between rain delays saw Australia send back both the England openers to set the game up perfectly heading into Monday’s day four, with Joe Root and Ollie Pope set to resume with both yet to score.

Resuming at 311/5 on Sunday morning, Australia had hopes of building a first-innings lead, but James Anderson struck with the first blow of the morning, cleaning up Alex Carey for 66 as he claimed his first wicket of the match.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and centurion Usman Khawaja bedded in as England opted for some unusual bowling tactics to slow the scoring.

And a particularly odd field helped unsettle Usman Khawaja when he was yorked by Ollie Robinson to depart for 141.

England wrapped up Australia’s tail quickly, with Robinson removing both Nathan Lyon (1) and Cummins (38), with Stuart Broad taking the other wicket to fall — Scott Boland for a duck.

The five wickets fell for just 75 runs, with Robinson ending up with the pick of the figures for England with 3-55, and Broad finishing with 3-68.

Hoping to build on the advantage, England steadily began their second innings, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett still there when the first shower of rain came.

But a dry period allowed a sharp 3.4 over session before the rain set in again, and Australia sent back both openers with the ball moving around, Cameron Green brilliantly catching Ben Duckett in the gully off Pat Cummins for 19, and Scott Boland dismissing Zak Crawley for 7.

Only 32.4 overs were possible on Sunday, thus depriving the fans of an engrossing day of cricket. umpires inspected the ground on a couple of occasions as the rain subsided, but could not find enough reasons to summon the players into the ground.

Brief scores:

England 393/8 decl & 28/3 in 10.3 overs (Ben Duckett 19; Pat Cummins 1-9, Scott Boland 1-1) lead Australia 386 all out in 116.1 overs (Usman Khawaja 141, Travis Head 50, Alex Carey 66; Stuart Broad 3-68, Ollie Robinson 3-55, Moeen Ali 2-147) by 35 runs.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashwini-Tanisha win women's doubles title at Nantes International Challenge; Tanisha-Pratheek lose in final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashwini-Tanisha win women's doubles title at Nantes International Challenge; Tanisha-Pratheek lose in final

News

Prem Chopra, Shotgun, Aamir, Salman, Jackie: B-Town's night out at Karan-Drisha reception

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: West Indies beat USA by 39 runs despite Gajanan Singh's unbeaten century

Sports

PHL 2023: Delhi Panzers dominate Garvit Gujarat to secure victory in entertaining match

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri, Chhangte score as India beat Lebanon 2-0 to regain title

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri, Chhangte score as India beat Lebanon 2-0 to regain title (Ld)

Sports

PHL 2023: Telugu Talons defeat Golden Eagles U.P. by a solitary point

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing: 11 Services pugilists enter finals; six from Haryana in title contention

Sports

Football: Spanish club Cadiz retain Sergio Gonzalez as coach with a two-year deal

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: Ervine, Williams smash centuries as Zimbabwe secure eight-wicket win over Nepal

Sports

PHL 2023: Rajasthan Patriots aim To get back to winning ways against Delhi Panzers

Sports

Sr Women's Football Nationals: Manipur beat Bengal 3-2; Railways, Haryana win

Sports

National Games' mascot launched in Goa

Health & Lifestyle

New book says law must allow controlled use of 'native natural intoxicants'

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

Sports

Afif, Ebadot return to Bangladesh's T20I squad for two-match series against Afghanistan

News

Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

News

'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US