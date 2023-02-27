scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashneer Grover, wife set to launch fantasy sports app CrickPe: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Former BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover are apparently ready with their new startup, this time in the sphere of fantasy sports with a new app called CrickPe, the media reported on Monday.

According to leading startup covering portal Entrackr, citing sources, CrickPe is expected to be launched in the “next few weeks”.

“The app is in closed beta mode and will soon open to the public,” the report said, citing people close to the matter.

The CrickPe website appears to be a fantasy sports website for cricket fans and has an image of Ashneer. Although the veracity of the website could not be independently ascertained at the moment.

Grover or his wife were yet to comment or tweet about their new venture under their newly-formed venture called Third Unicorn.

The Third Unicorn has been building a “market shaking” business which is “bootstrapped” and “without limelight”, according to a recent LinkedIn post by Ashneer.

Ashneer and Madhuri Jain are currently fighting a court case where BharatPe has accused them of swindling Rs 88.6 crore while being at the helm at the company.

According to data accessed through Tofler, the Grovers last year registered a new company to begin their new journey.

The firm had a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh and an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh.

Celebrating his 40th birthday, Grover tweeted last year that it is time to build another unicorn.

“Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn,” he had posted.

Grover also said he was planning to start his own venture without seeking funds from the investors.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Jennifer Coolidge shares how her father's influence shaped her career choice
Next article
IPL 2023: Nitish Rana joins Kolkata Knight Riders preparatory camp
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US