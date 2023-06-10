scorecardresearch
Asia Cup archery stage 3: India end campaign with seven medals

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) India finished the Asia Cup 2023 archery stage 3 in Singapore with seven medals — six silvers and one bronze — on Saturday.

India’s Parth Salunkhe won a silver in the individual recurve men’s event while Ruma Biswas also finished second in the individual recurve women’s category on the final day of the continental archery event.

In the individual recurve men’s gold medal match, Parth Salunkhe lost 2-6 to Qi Xiangshuo of China in the final.

En route to the final, the 19-year-old Parth eliminated Won Sung Tin, Uzbekistan’s Amirkhan Sadikov and Bangladesh’s Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Wang Dapeng of China.

Meanwhile, in the individual recurve women’s final, Ruma Biswas went down to China’s An Qixuan 2-6 to settle for the silver medal. On the way to the final, Ruma Biswas beat Hussa Yaqoub Ahmed Alawadhi of the UAE, Great Britain’s Kim Lavender and Han Sol of the Republic of Korea, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi of Vietnam and Qiu Muyan of China.

On the other hand, the Indian men’s trio of Parth Salunkhe, Rohit Kumar and Juyel Sarkar settled for the silver medal in the recurve team events after a 5-1 defeat to the Chinese team of Qi Xiangshuo, Li Zhongyuan and Wang Dapeng in the gold medal match.

In the recurve women’s team gold medal match, the Indian trio of Ridhi, Aditi Jaiswal and Ruma Biswas lost 3-5 to Korea’s Suhye Jo, Jo Hanyi and Han Sol to bag the silver medal, an olympics.com report said.

In the compound medal matches, Pragati beat compatriot Deepshikha 147-146 to win the individual women’s compound bronze medal. The 19-year-old Pragati, who was seventh in the qualification, lost 145-143 to Song Yun Soo of the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals to make the bronze medal match.

In the compound men’s team gold medal match, the Indian trio of Uday Kamboj, Kushal Dalal and Priyansh, who were third in the qualifying, clinched the silver medal after losing 238-235 to the Korean team of Choi Yonghee, Yang Jaewon and Kim Jongho in the final.

The compound women’s final, meanwhile, saw the Indian trio of Pragati, Deepshikha and Sakshi Chaudhary bag a silver after going down to the Korean team of Oh Yoohyun, So Chaewon and Song Yun Soo in the gold medal match. The Indian compound women’s team also set a new world record by scoring 2076 points in the category.

In the individual compound men’s bronze medal match, Priyansh lost to Yang Jaewon of Korea in a shoot-off after the scores were tied 146-146. Meanwhile, in the recurve mixed team bronze medal match, the India duo of Ridhi and Juyel Sarkar lost 1-5 to Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Abdusattorova and Amirkhan Sadikov to return empty-handed.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
