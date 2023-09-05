Asia Cup Super 4 matches set to take place in Hambantota; reports

All the Super 4 games and the final of the Asia Cup, originally scheduled for the capital city of Colombo, are set to relocate to the coastal city of Hambantota owing to persistent weather conditions in the island nation. As per the report, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an official announcement soon.

“The ACC has also taken into account the weather patterns in Hambantota. It has been observed that the precipitation levels there are much more favorable compared to Colombo, the original venue for the Super 4 stage”, the report said.

The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup which will feature an India vs Pakistan fixture, scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. But, as per the weather forecast, rain in Colombo ranging from heavy to very heavy in the city till September 20.

More recently, the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Saturday.

“While there was initial consideration of relocating the matches to the UAE, this idea was ultimately abandoned due to concerns about the players’ well-being. Playing in the intense heat of the UAE just three weeks before the World Cup raised significant health risks for the athletes due to the extreme conditions”, the report further said.

The tournament’s relocation has created significant logistical challenges for the ACC. However, the continental body has worked diligently and swiftly to address these issues, considering that the next game in Sri Lanka is scheduled for September 9.