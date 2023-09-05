scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asia Cup Super 4 matches set to take place in Hambantota; reports

Asia Cup, originally scheduled for the capital city of Colombo, are set to relocate to the coastal city of Hambantota

By Agency News Desk
Asia Cup Super 4 matches set to take place in Hambantota; reports
Asia Cup Super 4 matches set to take place in Hambantota; reports pic courtesy news agency

All the Super 4 games and the final of the Asia Cup, originally scheduled for the capital city of Colombo, are set to relocate to the coastal city of Hambantota owing to persistent weather conditions in the island nation. As per the report, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an official announcement soon.

“The ACC has also taken into account the weather patterns in Hambantota. It has been observed that the precipitation levels there are much more favorable compared to Colombo, the original venue for the Super 4 stage”, the report said.

The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup which will feature an India vs Pakistan fixture, scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. But, as per the weather forecast, rain in Colombo ranging from heavy to very heavy in the city till September 20.

More recently, the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Saturday.

“While there was initial consideration of relocating the matches to the UAE, this idea was ultimately abandoned due to concerns about the players’ well-being. Playing in the intense heat of the UAE just three weeks before the World Cup raised significant health risks for the athletes due to the extreme conditions”, the report further said.

The tournament’s relocation has created significant logistical challenges for the ACC. However, the continental body has worked diligently and swiftly to address these issues, considering that the next game in Sri Lanka is scheduled for September 9.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rockstar Gary Wright dies aged 80 after battling Parkinson's
Next article
Jesus earns Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US