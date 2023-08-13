Asian Champions Trophy: PM Modi, Anurag Thakur praise the team; Hockey India announces cash award for title

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed their efforts while Hockey India announced a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh to each member of the Indian men’s hockey team and Rs 1.50 lakh to the support staff after India defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final on Saturday.

Jugraj Singh (9′), Harmanpreet Singh (45′), Gurjant Singh (45′) and Akashdeep Singh (56′) scored in India’s victory. For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai (14′), Razie Rahim (18′) and Aminudin Muhamad (28′) scored to keep them in the title hunt before the hosts quelled them with a late fightback.

“Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India’s 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players. Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation. Best wishes to our players for their future endeavours,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

Anurag Thakur wrote on Twitter: “Kudos to #TeamIndia for clinching the Asian Championship Trophy for the 4th time. Every dribble, every goal, every moment showcased the spirit of our nation. Proud of our hockey warriors! A stellar performance against Malaysia made the nation beam with pride. Hockey-tastic!”

Hockey India officials too hailed the team for its superb performance.

Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “As a former hockey player, I truly believe that a victory in hockey is more than just a win on the field; it is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that fuels our passion.”

“As we commemorate the Indian men’s hockey team’s magnificent victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Hockey India takes great pride in honouring their prowess with a cash award of Rs 3.00 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, whose tireless efforts contribute to this success,” Tirkey was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Saturday.

Echoing the sentiments of the President, Hockey India Secretary Shri Bhola Nath Singh said, “Firstly, I would like to take a moment to congratulate the Indian Men’s Hockey Team on their exceptional performance in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. I hope that these rewards will act as a catalyst for our players ahead of the crucial Asian Games, igniting a renewed spirit and propelling them to greatness in the future.”

–IANS

bsk