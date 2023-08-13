scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Champions Trophy: PM Modi, Anurag Thakur praise the team; Hockey India announces cash award for title

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed their efforts while Hockey India announced a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh to each member of the Indian men’s hockey team and Rs 1.50 lakh to the support staff after India defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final on Saturday.

Jugraj Singh (9′), Harmanpreet Singh (45′), Gurjant Singh (45′) and Akashdeep Singh (56′) scored in India’s victory. For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai (14′), Razie Rahim (18′) and Aminudin Muhamad (28′) scored to keep them in the title hunt before the hosts quelled them with a late fightback.

“Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India’s 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players. Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation. Best wishes to our players for their future endeavours,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

Anurag Thakur wrote on Twitter: “Kudos to #TeamIndia for clinching the Asian Championship Trophy for the 4th time. Every dribble, every goal, every moment showcased the spirit of our nation. Proud of our hockey warriors! A stellar performance against Malaysia made the nation beam with pride. Hockey-tastic!”

Hockey India officials too hailed the team for its superb performance.

Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “As a former hockey player, I truly believe that a victory in hockey is more than just a win on the field; it is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that fuels our passion.”

“As we commemorate the Indian men’s hockey team’s magnificent victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Hockey India takes great pride in honouring their prowess with a cash award of Rs 3.00 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, whose tireless efforts contribute to this success,” Tirkey was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Saturday.

Echoing the sentiments of the President, Hockey India Secretary Shri Bhola Nath Singh said, “Firstly, I would like to take a moment to congratulate the Indian Men’s Hockey Team on their exceptional performance in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. I hope that these rewards will act as a catalyst for our players ahead of the crucial Asian Games, igniting a renewed spirit and propelling them to greatness in the future.”

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WI v IND: Gill, Jaiswal star as India thrash West Indies by 9 wickets, level series 2-2
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WI v IND: Gill, Jaiswal star as India thrash West Indies by 9 wickets, level series 2-2

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title (Ld)

Sports

Caribbean Premier League introduces in-game penalties to curb slow over-rate problem

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title

Sports

WI v IND: Hetmyer's fantastic 61 leads West Indies to 178/8 against India

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona kick off title defense with a tricky game in Getafe (preview)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Japan overcome Korea 5-3 to bag bronze medal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England rally to beat Colombia in quarterfinals

Technology

Google may bring Apple's Continuity-like device-linking feature to Android

News

Meghan Markle mulling over return to Hollywood

Sports

My technique has improved after a training stint in Greece, says Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan

Sports

WI v IND: You can't hide behind the bush, says Suryakumar Yadav on his ODI form

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Nadhakumar's strike helps East Bengal to victory over Mohun Bagan

News

Ashi Singh on I-Day: 'For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values' 

Sports

WI v IND: Holder, Smith, Hope come in as West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against unchanged India

Sports

Former J&K, Hyderabad head coach Milap Mewada appointed batting coach of Afghanistan

News

Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, NorthEast United FC share points in 2-2 thriller

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US