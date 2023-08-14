scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Championship medallist wrestler Seema Bisla banned for one year for 'whereabouts failure'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympian and 2021 Asian Championship bronze medallist wrestler Seema Bisla has been handed a one-year suspension for ‘whereabouts failure’.

Seema, who participates in the 50kg weight category in women’s freestyle, has been handed a one-year suspension by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP). The ADDP passed the order to ban the 30-year-old Seema Bisla on July 21 and her name was included in the list put up by the National Anti-Doping Agency.

This is the third violation of anti-doping rules reported by NADA recently with a 14-year-old Asain Games-bound swimmer and a wushu player who had tested positive for banned substances.

Though Seema Bisla has been banned because of a whereabouts violation, NADA has not made it clear whether it was a filing failure or missed test. The period of ineligibility started in May 2023.

As per the World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, three whereabouts failures — whether filing failure and/or missed test — within 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation, for which the applicable sanction is two years’ ineligibility. The period of ineligibility could be reduced to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault of the athlete.

According to the WADA rules, athletes included in the Registered Testing Pool must provide their whereabouts for a certain period of the day and also update their address in case going outstation for training, work or for any other scheduled activities. They have to provide a full address for their overnight visits.

The whereabouts violation seems to have occurred between April and June as Seems was removed from the registered pool list for the third quarter of the year (July to September).

This is the second ‘whereabouts violation’ by an Indian wrestler reported by NADA, which had a few weeks back issued a notice to former World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘BBOTT2’: Krushna Abhishek brings house down with hilarious gig as ‘Jaggu Dada’
Next article
‘BBOTT2’: Bebika Dhurve bid adieu to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Abhishek, Manisha, Elvish in top 3
This May Also Interest You
News

We should be known as Hindi film industry, not Bollywood: Sunny Deol

News

‘BBOTT2’: Bebika Dhurve bid adieu to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Abhishek, Manisha, Elvish in top 3

News

‘BBOTT2’: Krushna Abhishek brings house down with hilarious gig as ‘Jaggu Dada’

News

'BBOTT2': Pooja Bhatt gets evicted, calls Bebika her 'warrior princess'

News

‘BBOTT2’: Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sisodia, Srijith lead Hubli Tigers to 7-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Sports

Jr Women’s Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, SAI Shakti, Har Academy win pool matches

News

'Rat In The Kitchen' allowed him to showcase his potential, says Mantra

Sports

Golf: Glover wins back-to-back titles, Matsuyama among 5 Asians make it to second play-offs event

Health & Lifestyle

WHO, Ayush Ministry to host global summit on traditional medicine

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans trend ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’

Sports

'If Pakistan can play in India, why can't we,' asks Hockey India's secretary general after Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC held by Indian Air Force Football Team 1-1

News

The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

News

Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’

Health & Lifestyle

Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report

News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Technology

Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US