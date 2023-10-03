scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam bags bronze in men's canoe double 1000m

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam bagged the bronze medal in men’s canoe double 1000m event at the 19th Asian Games, here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo clocked 3:53.329 in the final for third place podium finish.

It was India’s second canoe medal in Asian Games history. Johnny Rommel and Siji Kumar Sadanandan won a bronze in the same race at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima.

The women’s kayak four 500m and canoe double 200m teams will also race in the finals.

–IANS

bc

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Two dengue hotspots in Lucknow
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US