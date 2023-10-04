scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Avinash Sable wins silver in 5000m Athletics event

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (IANS) National record holder Avinash Sable bagged a historic silver medal in the Men’s 5000m – India’s first medal in this event since the Asian Games 1982, here on Wednesday.

Gulveer Singh, another Indian in the fray, finished fourth.

Earlier, Avinash Sable won the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase on Sunday. Avinash’s exceptional performance shattered the previous Asian Games record in the 3000m steeplechase event.

He clocked an impressive time of 8 minutes and 19.50 seconds, surpassing the record set by Iran’s Hossein Keyhani in the Asian Games 2018, which stood at 8 minutes and 22.79 seconds.

