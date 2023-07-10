scorecardresearch
Asian Games: China unveils 20-player badminton squad for Hangzhou

Beijing, July 7 (IANS) Hoping to continue their domination of the Continental extravaganza, the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) has released its 20-player list for the Hangzhou Asian Games with Olympic champion Chen Yufei spearheading the star-studded squad.

China has won seven gold medals in men’s singles, eight in women’s singles, seven in women’s doubles, one in men’s doubles and four in mixed doubles besides six gold in team competitions for a total of 43 medals.

They will be hoping for a vast improvement in their performance from the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018 when they won only two gold medals in individual competitions as Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying won the men’s and women’s singles respectively. China won the men’s team competition while Japan took the women’s team gold.

“We made the final decision based on relevant rules, the BWF world rankings, the physical and mental qualities of the athletes as well as their performance in competitions and training,” read a CBA statement on Wednesday.

Following is the list of the Chinese badminton team for the Hangzhou Asian Games:

Men’s singles: Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng

Women’s singles: Chen Yufei, He Bingjiao

Men’s doubles: Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi

Women’s doubles: Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan, Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian

Mixed doubles: Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping

Men’s team: Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, Lu Guangzu, Weng Hongyang, Liang Weikeng, Wang Chang, Liu Yuchen, Ou Xuanyi, Zheng Siwei, Feng Yanzhe

Women’s team: Chen Yufei, He Bingjiao, Han Yue, Wang Zhiyi, Chen Qingchen, Jia Yifan, Zheng Yu, Zhang Shuxian, Huang Yaqiong, Huang Dongping.

