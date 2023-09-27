Asian Games: Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla advance to Dressage Individual final in Equestrian

Hangzhou, Sep 27 (IANS) Following a spectacular display in the historic gold medal triumph in the team event, India’s Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla have advanced to the finals in the Dressage Individual Intermediate event at the 19th Asian Games, here at Tonglu Equestrian Centre on Wednesday.

Hriday, mounted on Chemxpro Emerald, topped the standings with 73.883 per cent points. The 25-year-old will head into the next round with a podium finish firmly in sight after finishing top of the table in this round.

On the other hand, Anush sits in fourth place with 71.7%. score while Divyakriti Singh finished with 67.676 per cent at 11th place, respectively, after Wednesday’s dressage event. Sudipti Hajela, meanwhile, was eliminated.

The four-member Indian team made history in the Asian Games equestrian competitions, winning a gold medal in Dressage Prix St-Georges after a gap of four decades when the quartet of Sudipti, Divyakriti, Hriday and Anush won the Team competition on Tuesday.

The Indian team of Sudipti (up on Chinski), Divyakriti (Adrenalin Firfod), Hriday (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush (on Etro) scored 209.206 percentage points to finish ahead of hosts China, who scored 204.882.

This was India’s second medal in Team Dressage event in the Asian Games after the bronze won by the team of Jitendarjit Singh Ahluwalia, Ghulam Mohammed Khan and Raghubir Singh when the sport made its debut in the 1982 edition, held in New Delhi.

–IANS

bc