Asian Games: India win bronze medal in men's & women's 3000m relay team speed skating events

By Agency News Desk
Hangzhou, Oct 2 (IANS) The Indian Speed Skating team, consisting of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj, clinched a bronze medal after clocking an impressive 4:34.861 in the finals of the 3000 m relay, at the Asian Games, here on Monday.

The Indian quartet completed the race in 4 minutes and 34.861 seconds, earning them third place. The gold medal went to Chinese Taipei with a time of 4 minutes and 19.447 seconds, while South Korea claimed silver with a time of 4 minutes and 21.146 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s quarter of Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikram Ingale bagged another bronze medal by clocking in at 4:10.128 in the men’s team relay.

Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) were in first and second positions respectively.

More details awaited.

