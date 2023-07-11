scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Khade, Aryan Nehra, Maana Patel, Linyesha in 23-member national aquatics squad

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, July 8 (IANS) Olympians Virdhawal Khade, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel besides Aryan Nehra and Linyesha AK, the top swimmers in the recent National Championship have been included in a 23-member aquatics squad for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

For the first time since the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, women swimmers have qualified for the Asian Games and have been included in the squad.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday officially announced a strong 23-member contingent in the aquatic disciplines (swimming & diving) for the forthcoming 19th Asian Games.

The SFI Selection Committee met on July 6 following the successful completion of the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championships, which was also a qualification meet for the Asian Games, in Hyderabad this week.

Highlighting the selection of nine women named in the swim team, an elated Monal Chokshi, Secretary General of SFI said, “We are delighted to name a strong 23-member team for the aquatic disciplines for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. In the previous edition at Jakarta, India was represented by 11 swimmers. This time, not only has the number of qualifications risen but we are also very happy that nine women swimmers have achieved the qualification time to participate in relay events.”

“It is also very encouraging to note that, these young women swimmers are aged between 14-19 years and have performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded championship. A majority of the new national records at this event were clocked by these swimmers. This goes to show that Indian swimming is headed in the right direction,” Chokshi was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

The 23-member team comprises 12 male swimmers including the latest long-distance sensation Aryan Nehra of Gujarat who rewrote four national records (in 400m medley, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle) at the recent nationals. He will be joined by butterfly ace Sajan Prakash and backstroker Srihari Nataraj, both of whom created history in 2021 by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmers to make the ‘A’ qualification cut for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The team list also includes Delhi’s talented long-distance swimmer Kushagra Rawat and Vishal Grewal, Madhya Pradesh’s Advait Page and Maharashtra’s Virdhawal Khade who made the cut in the 50m butterfly event.

Interestingly, this will be Khade’s sixth appearance at the prestigious Asian Games. He won India a bronze medal in the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China in 2010. Also making it to the SFI’s list are Karnataka’s Aneesh S. Gowda, Likith S.P., Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Santosh Patil and Services’ Anand A.S.

In the women’s category, Gujarat’s backstroke sensation and Olympian Maana Patel, Maharashtra’s Anannya Nayak and Palak Joshi, Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal, Railways’ Shivangi Sharma and Karnataka’s Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Linyesha A.K. and Nina Venkatesh have been selected. The last time a woman represented India in swimming was at the Doha Asian Games in 2006 where Olympian Shikha Tandon had made the cut in 50m freestyle.

Also part of the 23-member team are Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and Heman London Singh who will represent India in diving events. SFI has also proposed a 13-member water polo squad in their final list to Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Elaborating on the selection process, Chokshi said, “Apart from the recent Senior National Aquatic Championships, swimmers have taken part in sanctioned qualifying meets abroad. Swimming Federation of India published the qualification guidelines in January 2023, and we are happy that a large number of swimmers have made the qualification cut in their individual event and/or relay events respectively.”

The Indian squad:

Swimming (men): Aneesh S. Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand A.S., Kushagra Rawat, Likith S.P., Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Santosh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade.

Swimming (women): Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Linyesha A.K., Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal.

Diving: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and Heman London Singh.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT 2023: Led by Aruna Quadri and Lily Zhang, U Mumba TT ready for Season 4
Next article
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India eye fresh start on return to internationals against Bangladesh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

We just want to focus on the good cricket and that is our goal, says Harmanpreet ahead of Bangladesh T20Is

Sports

Nijat Masood replaces injured Naveen-ul-Haq in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Sports

AICF holds a pre-AGM meeting in Kanpur to discuss chess development

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India eye fresh start on return to internationals against Bangladesh

Sports

UTT 2023: Led by Aruna Quadri and Lily Zhang, U Mumba TT ready for Season 4

Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023: West Zone reach final on rain-hit last day

Sports

Football: Mumbai City FC sign two talents from Reliance Foundation Young Champs

Sports

Oppn Bengaluru meet: Kejriwal waits for Congress stance on ordinance

Sports

Ashes 2023: Bowling to Stokes in that mood was really challenging, says Todd Murphy

Sports

Pakistan PM sets up committee to decide on national team's participation in ODI World Cup in India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Bazball an excuse for England to play reckless cricket with no accountability, says Doherty

Sports

Indian Skeet shooters to take aim first at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Clutch kings Netherlands aim to stun formidable Sri Lanka in final (preview)

Sports

'Man who led India to new heights': Wishes pour in for Sourav Ganguly on his 51st birthday

Sports

‘I was choked out by a girl five times in five minutes, and I passed out’, recalls national champ Raghav Jamwal

Sports

Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden advance to second round

Sports

Wimbledon: Murray reflects on 'very disappointing' second round loss against Tsitsipas

Sports

Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen sail into semifinals

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US