scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal make bronze medal match in women's wrestling

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (IANS) Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot lost to two-time Asian Champion Japan’s Remina Yoshimoto in the women’s freestyle 50kg semifinal and will play for bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Asian Games, here on Thursday.

The Japanese secured a victory by technical superiority over the Indian. Pooja will wrestle, next with Aktenge Keunimjaeva in the bronze medal bout.

Two-time reigning U20 champion Antim Panghal, too, will feature in the women’s 53kg bronze medal bout against Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Bolortuyaa Bat-Ochiryn.

Reigning Asian Champion, Antim, who lost her quarterfinal bout Japan’s Akari Fujinami by Fall, advanced to the bronze medal bout via repechage, wherein she received a bye.

Meanwhile, Naveen, won his Greco-Roman 130kg repechage bout against Timothy Yu Loh of Singapore while Mansi Ahlawat beat the South Korea’s Jeongjae Bark in the women’s 57kg freestyle repechage. Both wrestlers will also contest for bronze later in the day.

–IANS

bc

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kevin Spacey 'grateful' he's fine after being rushed to hospital fearing heart attack
Next article
Tahir Raj Bhasin got to live his dream of travelling on top of a train in 'Sultan Of Delhi'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US