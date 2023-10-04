scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Vithya, Aishwarya, Prachi & Subha win Silver in Women's 4X400m Relay event

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (IANS) In the Women’s 4X400m Relay event, India’s quartet of Vithya, Aishwarya, Prachi and Subha won Silver medal at the Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

They also bettered their Games Record from 2018 when they won gold.

Also worth noting is that the 3:27.85 by the Indian quartet is the new national record.

Indian players finished second behind Bahrain’s quartet of Muna Saad S, Oluwakemi Mujidat, Zenab Moussa Ali, and Salwa Eid Naser who won gold-timing 3:27:65, also now holds the Asian Games record.

More details to follow.

–IANS

hs/cs

0
