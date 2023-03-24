scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Kho Kho C'ships: Indian men, women's teams emerge champions

By News Bureau

Tamulpur, March 24 (IANS) Indian men and women clinched the titles in the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championships that concluded at Tamulpur, Assam. In both men’s and women’s categories, the third place was shared by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In the finals, the Indian men defeated Nepal by six points and an innings while the Indian women got the better of the same opponent by 33 points and an innings in the finals on Thursday.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Indian men overcame the Sri Lankan challenges by 45 points. On the other hand, Nepal defeated Bangladesh by 12 points with 1.5 minutes to spare.

In the women’s category, India beat Bangladesh by 49 points and an innings. And in the second semifinal, Nepal didn’t face much difficulty to defeat Sri Lanka by 59 points and an innings.

Team India captain Akshay Bhangre said they are extremely excited and happy to win this championship.

“Being an Indian, it feels great to win the game which was initiated in India. At the same time, it is equally exciting to witness the participating countries doing so well in the matches,” Bhangre said.

He also thanked the crowd at Tamulpur to support the teams throughout the tournament.

“It was a great atmosphere here. The support of the crowd is always important. It can motivate the players to give their best,” Bhangre added.

Altogether 16 teams (both male and female) participated in this event. The participating countries were — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the host India.

The event was organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and was hosted by the Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) with support from the BTR Government. The government of Assam also extended their support for the competition.

Around 500 players and officials were part of this event. The matches were held on mats and a makeshift indoor stadium with a capacity to accommodate around 7000 people were set up at the venue at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
India's EndTB 2025 goal ambitious, herculean task, but achievable: ExpertS
Next article
Deepak Mukut collaborated with Pradeep Sarkar for 'Priya Interrupted'
This May Also Interest You
News

Deepak Mukut collaborated with Pradeep Sarkar for 'Priya Interrupted'

Health & Lifestyle

India's EndTB 2025 goal ambitious, herculean task, but achievable: ExpertS

Health & Lifestyle

About 40% of Japan's population have infection-derived Covid antibody

News

T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!

News

Vijayendra Kumeria learns from drunk scenes in movies for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

News

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a hint on 3 Idiots sequel in this viral video

Sports

World Athletics deals a big blow to DSD, male-to-female transgender athletes

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni shows his "Multiverse" as he rolls his arm during CSK's training session

Sports

New Zealand's Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra set for ODI debuts against Sri Lanka

News

Rakesh Roshan divulges how his son Hrithik Roshan got into films

News

When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for a 'Hum Paanch' sequence

News

Pragya Jaiswal explores landscapes of Finland, calls it a 'magical experience'

News

Patralekhaa to commence shooting for 'Phule' in early April

Lyrics

Bholaa – Dil Hai Bholaa Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Amala Paul

Sports

World Athletics lifts suspension of Russia over doping, ban for Ukraine war continues

News

Swara Bhasker looks like a queen in green lehenga; Netizens say ‘Pakistani ghagra hai’

News

Namik Paul: 'As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play double role'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan visits Umrah with family and shares peaceful pictures from the holy place

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US