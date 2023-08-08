scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Athletics: Medals for World Championships Budapest 2023 unveiled

By Agency News Desk

Budapest (Hungary), Aug 8 (IANS) With 11 days to go until the competition begins, the organising committee of the Budapest 23 on Tuesday unveiled the medals that would be given to the winners of World Athletics Championships.

The event’s organisers, who have already incorporated several distinctive features of the organisational work with the aim to ensure the medals are truly one-of-a-kind.

The design of the medals was decided with a focus on uniqueness and originality. Deviating from traditional medal designs, the emphasis was placed on representing the host country and capturing the essence of a sporting nation, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

On one side of each medal, the central figure is the logo of the WCH Budapest 23: the Statue of Liberty atop Gellért Hill, a prominent and recognisable landmark in Budapest.

Standing at a towering height of 14 metres, this charismatic female figure can be seen from various corners of the city, leaving a lasting impression on visitors. The palm branch grasped in the statue’s hand has long been a symbol of glory, victory and enlightenment, dating back to ancient times. It serves as a tribute to past athletes and their remarkable achievements, the release said.

The reverse side of each medal carries a dual meaning — with the brand-new National Athletics Centre, resembling a crown-like structure that stands as the venue for the World Championships, at the forefront. In the background, the racetrack serves as the backdrop, where athletics superheroes will etch their names into history.

“It was imperative that our medals connect sports, heroism and national identity. Moreover, all three coaches of the podium finishers will also receive medals,” Balázs Németh, CEO of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), was quoted as saying in the release.

The craftsmanship behind these medals reveals meticulous attention to detail. Crafted from a unique brass alloy, each medal is plated in gold, silver or bronze.

The medals’ total composition consists of a staggering 140kg of precious metal and a ribbon spanning 450 metres. The comprehensive process, from initial design to the final touch of tape sewing, culminates in more than 3000 hours of combined effort.

Sustainability was also a significant factor during the planning phase — the medal packaging comprises responsibly sourced forestry raw materials, weighing a total of 146kg, the LOC informed. The distinctive medal case makes the World Championships’ medals truly exceptional, the release said adding that the designers utilised excess material from the racetrack at the National Athletics Centre to line the box.

The World Athletics Championships is set to start in Budapest on August 19.

–IANS

bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Genda Phool’ hitmaker duo Badshah-Payal Dev team up again for 'Gone Girl'
Next article
Brain’s appetite control centre different in overweight, obese people
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp enables screen sharing during video calls

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt details her transition from acting to movie production

Sports

He worked hard to send me to cricket academy: Tilak Verma recounts father's sacrifices after international debut

News

BTS sensation V to release solo album 'Layover' on September 8

News

Jayati Narula: Director Gul Khan treated 'Aashiqana' series like her baby

Technology

India ranks 6th in South Asia region for Internet Resilience

Sports

Women's World Cup: Colombia make football history by moving into last 8

Technology

Brain’s appetite control centre different in overweight, obese people

News

'Genda Phool’ hitmaker duo Badshah-Payal Dev team up again for 'Gone Girl'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Zeenat Aman shares throwback pics, calls Dharmendra 'favourite co-star'

News

10 years of 'Chennai Express': Deepika says it took a while for her to find Meenamma

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Sadaoui's hat-trick helps FC Goa start season with 6-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Technology

Upcoming Ola EV images leaked, furious Bhavish Aggarwal demands apology

Technology

Antarctic to see severe ocean heat waves, ice loss as world warms: Study

Technology

B'luru auto driver accepts 2 rides at same time on different apps

News

‘Pushpa Impossible’ interacts with women at SEWA Academy

Sports

Asian Games: Indian men's hockey team to start off against Uzbekistan; Women to face Singapore in opener

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares witty post in response to name change of Twitter to X

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US