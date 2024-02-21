ATP Rankings: Sumit Nagal falls down to 101

London, Feb 21 (IANS) Sumit Nagal, once among India’s top singles players, faced a setback as he dropped out of the top 100 rankings, slipping three spots to 101.

Nagal dropped 16 points despite having qualified for the Chennai Challenger and won 41 ranking points by making it to the semifinals. After losing in the semifinals, he was defending those points and was only able to earn 25 last week in Bengaluru.

A strong performance at the Bengaluru Open, where he defeated players with higher rankings, propelled Ramkumar Ramanathan to the position of second best singles player in India, moving up 42 spots to 420 ranks. Sasikumar Mukund, another Indian in the top 500, fell 20 spots to 457.

In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna remained the top player in the world while Saketh Myneni made a 16-place leap to the top 100. Yuki Bhambri, Saketh’s partner, is rated 60th in the world, while Saketh is placed 89th. Other Indians in the top 100 include Anirudh Chandrasekar at number 91, Vijay Sundar at number 81, and N Sriram Balaji at number 80.

