scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

By Agency News Desk

London, July 24 (IANS) Former England cricketer David Lloyd believes that despite Australia facing a challenging situation in the fourth Test and the match being washed out, the visitors deserved to retain the Ashes.

Rain washed away England’s hopes of levelling the series on day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester as Australia retained their hold on the Ashes.

“For all the problems that would be perceived with the Australian cricket team, they came into Old Trafford with a 2-1 series lead. We can’t forget that and it was England who had to make all the run in this Test,” Lloyd said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Australia parked the bus, filled the team full of batters and didn’t play a spinner. By whatever means, they got the result which means that retain the Ashes and that’s what it’s all about.

“You move on to The Oval and both teams will be wanting to pump it up and win the match. England will want to win to make it 2-2 and say they were the better side whilst Australia will want to go 3-1 and say, ‘I told you so’.

“(Pat Cummins) would’ve rather retained the Ashes with a resounding win but nevertheless… England couldn’t get over the line because of the weather,” he said.

England registered 592 all out in their first innings but Ben Stokes’ decision to allow Jonny Bairstow to chase a century has drawn criticism. The hosts spent nearly 12 overs for the ninth and 10th wicket partnerships, which would have been crucial in their attempt to dismiss Australia and level the series.

“I have no problem with it,” Lloyd added in regard to Stokes’ non-declaration. They were absolutely on their knees, Australia. It was complete mayhem because there were arms flying everywhere.

“There wasn’t a clue who was captain of the side and (Cummins) certainly went AWOL. (If I was Stokes), I would’ve kept them out there and done exactly that. You can’t predict the weather because we have had a shocking day in Manchester,” said Lloyd.

Australia will now head into the final Test at The Oval, starting on Thursday, with an aim to seal a historic Ashes series triumph in English soil in 22 years.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rohit Bose Roy quits ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ after injury: Will regret not making it to finale
Next article
Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

News

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

News

Rohit Bose Roy quits ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ after injury: Will regret not making it to finale

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Jiya Shankar saying, “Jiya, paani pilana sabse bade punya ka kaam hai, aur aapne us punya mein...

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes for morning walk in Bali amid break from work

News

Alice In Chains celebrates 10 years of 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here'

News

Ariana Grande is not dating 'SpongeBob' voice actor, says his wife

News

Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete a loan move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC

Technology

Eating planet-friendly foods can boost longevity, cut death risk by 25%

Technology

Google Assistant may soon summarise webpages

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US