Australian Open: Sabalenka ends Gauff's journey to enter back-to-back final

Melbourne, Jan 25 (IANS) Australian Open, reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her tenacity to knockout Coco Gauff in a compelling semifinal encounter by 7-6(2) 6-4 on Thursday, here at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Belarusian’s 7-6(2) 6-4 triumph not only avenged a previous defeat suffered at the hands of Gauff in the 2023 US Open final but also etched Sabalenka’s name in the annals of history. Her remarkable feat of reaching back-to-back Australian Open finals mirrors the achievement of tennis royalty, Serena Williams, who accomplished the same eight years ago.

With the final horizon in sight, Sabalenka now awaits the outcome of the clash between 12th seed Zheng Qinwen and Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska. The stage is set for a showdown that will determine who stands atop the podium as the Australian Open champion on Saturday.

