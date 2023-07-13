scorecardresearch
Badminton: India bag nine medals in World Deaf Youth Championships

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) India ended their campaign in the 3rd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championship on a successful note, winning nine medals in the event held in Para de Minas, a municipality town in Brazil.

India bagged four silver and five bronze medals in the championship held from July 10-12, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted on Thursday.

The silver medals were bagged by Aaditya in Girls’ Singles, Piyush and Shreya in Mixed Doubles, Soumyadeep and Piyush in Men’s Doubles and Jerlin and Aaditya in Women’s Doubles.

Soumyadeep in Men’s Singles, Jerlin in Women’s Singles, Shreya in Women’s Singles, Soumyadeep and Gauranshi in Mixed Doubles and Gauranshi and Shreya in Women’s Doubles won the five bronze medals in the championships.

“Team India won a total of 9 medals at the 3rd World Deaf Youth #Badminton Championships, held in Brazil from 10th – 12th July, 2023. Congratulations to all,” SAI wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

It was a successful campaign for India as Soumyadeep and Shreya bagged three medals each including a silver medal each. Aaditya, Piyush, Jerlin and Gauranshi figured in two medals each.

Some of these players like Gauranshi will next figure in the 6th World Deaf Badminton Championship from July 14-25.

–IANS

bsk

