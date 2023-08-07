scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

BAI announces BWF World Jr Championships squad; Ayush, Unnati to spearhead contingent

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda will spearhead the Indian challenge as Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the sixteen-member Indian squad for the upcoming BWF World Junior Championships 2023, scheduled to take place in Spokane, USA from September 25.

The squad was selected after an exhaustive trials process that was held in New Delhi from July 26 to 29.

“The trial was extremely competitive and we have been seeing lot of new faces since we have made trial for such international events mandatory. We are extremely proud of the names that has been finalised and are confident these young shuttlers will be giving their best and perform above their weight to make the country proud,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Odisha Open, 2022 Champion, Unnati Hooda will lead the girls’ singles section along with BWF World ranked players, Tara Shah (World No 7) along with India ranked 7,Devika Sihag.

The two-time U19 All India Junior Ranking Champion, Ayush Shetty will lead the boy’s squad, securing the top spot in selection trials. He will be accompanied by Tushar Suveer, and Lokesh Reddy.

Boys’ doubles team consisting of exciting pairs of India Junior No 1, Nicholas Nathan Raj-Tushar Suveer and Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana along with girl’s doubles category lead by Radhika Sharma-Tanvi Sharma and Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty while Samarveer-Radhika Sharma and Sathwik Reddy K-Vaishnavi Khadkekar will represent the mixed doubles challenge.

The BWF World Junior Championships kicks off with the mixed team championships on September 25 and the individual event will commence from October 2.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event)

Boys’ Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Nicholas Nathan Raj

Girls’ Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, Shriyanshi Valishetty

Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora

Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Individual Event)

Boys’ Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy

Girls’ Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag

Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora

Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar

–IANS

cs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bangladesh hacktivists target India with DDoS attacks, data breaches: Report
Next article
Bella Hadid proud of herself after recovering, posts pics of health struggle
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Leap-forward climbing plan: realme's vision for redefining smartphone market

Technology

Mswipe Technologies enters the UAE, launch uTap with etisalat by e&

News

Emily Blunt talks about missing out on playing Black Widow

News

Bella Hadid proud of herself after recovering, posts pics of health struggle

Technology

Bangladesh hacktivists target India with DDoS attacks, data breaches: Report

Technology

Gaming cards worth $300K stolen at Gen Con 2023

Sports

Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel

News

Deepika says 'Marry your best friend' tagging hubby Ranveer

Technology

Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine

News

Anjali Anand: Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

News

Deepika Padukone’s friendship day post for her “best friend” Ranveer Singh

News

Pooja Gor: Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep and not Chahal in the 18th over: Mukund

News

Wamiqa Gabbi to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's next production

Sports

He had told me that you are all-format cricketer: Tilak Verma credits Rohit Sharma for his success

News

Elnaaz Norouzi most excited about acting with Nawaz in 'Sangeen'

News

More than actor, I was a fangirl on the sets of 'Gadar 2': Simrat Kaur

Sports

‘I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup…’: Rohit Sharma

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US