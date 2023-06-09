scorecardresearch
BAI announces squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Talented players like Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty emerged as India’s main hopes as the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday announced the Indian junior squad for next month’s Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023.

The continental championships will take place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, from July 7-16.

Tara Shah has demonstrated exceptional prowess in the girls’ singles section, capturing attention with her skilful play and determination.

Currently ranked 7th in the girls’ singles category in the BWF rankings, Tara Shah is a force to be reckoned with. Her outstanding performance and world ranking further solidified her position as a key player in the team.

Ayush Shetty also secured his spot in the boys’ singles category. With the current world ranking of 20 in men’s singles in the BWF rankings and an impressive second position in the BAI rankings, Ayush brings a wealth of experience to the team. His consistent performances make him a valuable asset for the junior side.

Lakshya Sharma and S. Rakshitha Sree also proved their mettle during the trials, securing the first position in the boys’ singles and girls’ singles categories respectively. They will be looking to be among the medals at the prestigious tournament.

Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer showcased impressive teamwork and coordination to secure the top spot in the boys’ doubles category. Whereas, in the girls’ doubles section, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma displayed their synchronized movements, effective communication, and strategic game plans which assured them of the first position.

Samarveer and Radhika Sharma stood first in the mixed doubles category and booked their ticket for the Championships. Their excellent understanding of each other’s game, quick reflexes, and precise shot placements make them a formidable pair.

The team comprises athletes who have showcased their remarkable performances during the Final Selection Trials (Junior) which was held at Karnal Singh Railway Stadium in New Delhi from June 4-7, 2023. These players will represent India in various categories, including boys’ singles, girls’ singles, boys’ doubles, girls’ doubles, and mixed doubles.

Sanjay Mishra, Secretary, BAI, said,”The players fought hard during the trials to earn their place in the team. The Asia Junior Badminton Championships provide a platform for young players to display their talent, compete at an international level, and gain invaluable experience”.

“We will be calling the selected players for a two-week junior national camp from 22nd June to 4th July 2023. The camp will help the players to prepare well for the championships as well as it will strengthen the team bonding which is very crucial for the success in team events like this,” he added.

India Squad:

Boys’ Singles: Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty, Dhruv Negi

Girls’ Singles: Rakshitha Sree S, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah, Anmol Kharb

Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj / Tushar Suveer; Divyam Arora / Mayank Rana

Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma / Tanvi Sharma; Karnika Sree S / Taneesha Singh

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer / Radhika Sharma; Arulmurugan R / Srinidhi N

–IANS

bsk/ak

