Balbir Singh Sr, Milkha Singh to figure in Punjab textbooks

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) To motivate and encourage students to excel in field of sports, the life stories of four great players of Punjab will be taught to them, said School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains here on Sunday.

The four are three-time hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, legendary athlete Milkha Singh, famous as ‘Flying Sikh’, Asian champion boxer Kaur Singh and India’s first Arjuna Awardee and Olympian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa. They have been included in the textbooks of physical education of Class 9 and 10.

Bains said in consonance with the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to boost the sports culture in the state and to make Punjab a leader in sports arena, the School Education Department has made the biographies of great sons of soil part of the syllabus.

“Our great players proved their skills in every field, especially in sports, and these biographies will motivate younger generations to realise their dreams with grit and glory,” he added.

