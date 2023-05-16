scorecardresearch
Barca president stresses good relationship with Messi but no plan to bring him back

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), May 16 (IANS) FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta said on Monday that the club has re-established good relationships with Argentine legend Lionel Messi, but it would not pay any price to bring him back to the Camp Nou Stadium.

Speaking on Catalan TV network, TV3 after Barca claimed this season’s La Liga title late on Sunday night, Laporta explained he had tried to build bridges with Messi in the wake of the Argentinean’s move to Paris Saint Germain after being unable to fit his wages into the club’s tight wage ceiling.

“I have spoken with Leo to somehow redirect the situation that occurred when I had to put the institution ahead of everything, including him, the best player in the world,” said Laporta in a Monday morning TV show.

Messi will be out of contract with PSG at the end of the season, reports Xinhua.

“We have sent messages lately. The truth is that the conversation was affectionate and pleasant. We have known each other for many years. There is a relationship,” Laporta said.

“He (Messi) is the best player in the world, and any coach would like to have him and with all due respect to Saudi Arabia (cited as a possible destination for Messi), where they are doing a very good job, Barca is Barca. And Barcelona is his home.”

“We love Leo, but we will not move in high numbers to bring him in. The club is in an austerity plan,” added Laporta.

The club president also discussed Gavi, who is still on a B-team contract, and Ansu Fati, who has struggled for form after his long injury. Laporta said he was “convinced” Gavi would remain at Barcelona, but he was less clear about Fati.

–IANS

bsk

IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH
