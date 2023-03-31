scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Barcelona defeat Alba Berlin, Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Armani Milan in basketball's EuroLeague

By News Bureau

Jerusalem, March 31 (IANS) Maccabi Tel Aviv achieved an 85-66 home win over Italian champions Armani Milan, while FC Barcelona cruised past Alba Berlin 72-56 in the 32nd round of basketball’s EuroLeague.

Barcelona’s fourth win in a row secured them the home-court advantage in the playoffs. The other two teams that will enjoy the advantage are leaders Olympiacos Piraeus and second-placed Real Madrid, reports Xinhua.

Sertac Sanli devoted 12 points for Barcelona while former Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic had 11. Nikola Kalinic contributed 10 points for Barca. There were no double-digit scorers on Alba Berlin’s side as Yanni Wetzell scored a team-high nine, and Louis Olinde added seven.

Maccabi clinched their sixth consecutive EuroLeague win, close to securing a spot in the eight-team playoffs. Milan, on the other hand, remain with 14 wins from 32 games, losing all chances to qualify for the playoffs.

The first quarter of the game ended 29-21 for the hosts, thanks to points by Roman Sorkin and assists by Lorenzo Brown. Wade Baldwin, Sorkin and Brown dominated the second quarter, helping Maccabi reach halftime with zero turnovers and a 53-36 lead.

Three-pointers by Shabazz Napier cut the gap to 57-50 before the third quarter ended 66-56 for Maccabi. Early in the decisive quarter, the visitors cut the deficit to 66-60, but important points by Jarell Martin and Sorkin secured Maccabi’s win.

Sorkin scored a game-high 18 points for Maccabi, while Brown contributed 17 points and eight assists. Baldwin finished with 15 points. Napier scored a team-high 15 points for Milan.

Elsewhere, Anadolu Efes beat Virtus Bologna 86-67.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
LaLiga Santander Matchday 27 preview: Club football returns with very important matches in the race for top four
Next article
Dates confirmed for Africa Cup of Nations
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Dates confirmed for Africa Cup of Nations

Sports

LaLiga Santander Matchday 27 preview: Club football returns with very important matches in the race for top four

Sports

Barcelona on right track to secure title: Laporta

Sports

Israel take historic win in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Sports

Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Adrian Luna to miss Super Cup

Sports

We have to build up on this: Sandesh Jhingan reacts to India's Tri-Nation win

Health & Lifestyle

Man gets new lease of life with wife's liver in UP

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar JD-U MLA finds CHC staff drying wheat on hospital beds

Health & Lifestyle

UP on alert mode as Covid cases rise

Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund's robust hopes to make it count this time

Health & Lifestyle

'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' to open in Mumbai on Friday

Sports

ITTF supports admission of paddlers with Russian, Belarusian passports as neutral players

Sports

World Cup Qualifier Play-off: Brilliant run chase helps USA stun UAE; big win for Namibia

News

'Never a dull moment': Abhishek Bhalerao on working with Sonakshi, Gulshan

News

Telugu star Varun Tej reveals new look from his Bollywood debut film

News

Director Venu Yeldandi’s movie ‘Balagam’ gets two LACA awards

Sports

Women's Hockey League (U21): Pritam Siwach foundation, SAI, Sports Hostel, Odisha win

Sports

IPL 2023: Fan parks return after 2019; set to cover 45 cities across the country

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US