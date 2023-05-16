Barcelona's Lewandowski proud of winning his first La Liga title

Warsaw (Poland), May 16 (IANS) FC Barcelona’s Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski believes that winning the La Liga title will be the first step to developing as a team even more.

The team coached by Xavi Hernandez sealed the title with Sunday’s 4-2 win over Espanyol. The Catalans have a 14-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid with four matches to play.

Lewandowski, who scored twice on Sunday to lead the team to the massive triumph, did not hide his happiness, reports Xinhua.

“First of all, I feel very proud. I won the title in my first season in the La Liga, I think it’s a great feat. As a club, we are in a difficult process, we faced hard times so that trophy means a lot for the club. It’s a first step on the way for developing,” the forward said in an interview with Eleven Sports on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old is the leader of the La Liga top scorer’s classification with 21 goals, four more than Karim Benzema.

“It’s hard to say who is the MVP of the season. We showed quality as a team. We had an advantage but I wasn’t sure we would win the title. I believe the victory over Real Madrid at Camp Nou turned out to be crucial. When we beat Atletico, we sent a signal that we were on the right track,” the Pole analyzed.

“For many of our players, it’s the first championship title in their careers. When you win the trophy, you earn additional confidence and a huge experience. It’s really important,” he noted.

–IANS

bsk