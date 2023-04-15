scorecardresearch
Basketball: CBA investigates Shanghai vs Jiangsu playoff game

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, April 15 (IANS) The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced early on Saturday that it had tasked the league’s governing body with probing a playoff game between the Shanghai Sharks and the Jiangsu Dragons.

Game 3 of the CBA playoffs first round between the two sides on Friday ended in a dramatic manner. Leading 100-96 with 1:36 remaining, Jiangsu conceded consecutive turnovers in a span of one minute, which led to Shanghai’s 10-0 surge. Shanghai eventually won 108-104 to advance to the quarterfinals by winning the series 2-1, reports Xinhua.

Surprised by the dramatic finish of the game, many fans deemed it an outcome that had been fixed, with “match-fixing” trending on China’s social media right after the game.

“The Chinese Basketball Association has paid great attention to the CBA playoff game between Shanghai and Jiangsu, which has triggered huge doubts from media and fans. We have tasked the CBA League (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd. with launching investigation into the matter, and requested the two clubs to submit their reports on the match,” read a statement on the CBA’s social media account.

“The CBA and the CBA League (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd. will conduct thorough investigation into the matter, and release the investigation results in time. If any rule violations were found, the CBA and the CBA League (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd. would crack down on those concerned,” the statement added.

“The CBA and the CBA League (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd. resolutely defend the seriousness and fairness of the CBA league. All participants are also responsible for upholding the discipline and image of the league,” it concluded.

“We have opened investigation into the matter concerning the playoff game between Shanghai and Jiangsu, and will release the investigation results in time,” the CBA League (Beijing) Sports Co, Ltd. posted a statement on Weibo.

Shanghai became the last quarterfinalist in the CBA playoffs, and will vie for a semifinal spot with the Shenzhen Aviators in the best-of-three series.

–IANS

cs

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slaying in blue saree
Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries it designs by 2025
