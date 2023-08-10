scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bayern Munich agree deal with Tottenham for England striker Harry Kane: Report

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 10 (IANS) German football giants Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign England captain Harry Kane from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal is expected to be worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m), the BBC reported.

Kane has been the German champions’ leading target and they had several bids rejected before reaching an agreement.

The 30-year-old, who has one year left on his contract with Spurs, is eager for his future to be settled before Tottenham’s season-opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday.

The forward is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances. With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the highest-scorer in Premier League history.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times — in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 — since making his debut for the club in 2012.

Yet England’s all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals, Kane has never won a major trophy with club or country.

Bayern, on the other hand, have won 11 Bundesliga titles in a row and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

–IANS

bc/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Seerat Kapoor, Sharwanand to reunite for Sriram Aditya's untitled rom-com
This May Also Interest You
News

Seerat Kapoor, Sharwanand to reunite for Sriram Aditya's untitled rom-com

Lyrics

Dream Girl 2 – Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 Song Lyrics starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday

News

Abhishek Bachchan: For me, my maa, paa are my support system

News

Ayushmann on 'Dream Girl 2': 'It's too difficult to play a woman'

Sports

ISL has played a huge part in helping Indian national football team take giant leap, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting, Odisha FC face must-win games in group stage (Preview)

News

Beyonce's handsome bodyguard sends fans into frenzy with shirtless pics

Technology

RBI’s user friend technology focus on UPI in move towards cashless economy

Technology

Google announces eSignature beta for Docs, Drive

News

When Nushrratt Bharuccha fell headfirst on a marble floor while filming 'Akelli'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Travel vloggers Mohit Minocha, Anunay Sood to engage in jolly banter

News

Alia: 'We come from a school of thought that woman-led action film won't do well'

Sports

BWF World C'ships draw: Sindhu, Chirag-Satwik get first-round bye; unseeded Srikanth to open against Nishimoto

News

Excitement over Rajinikanth's entry scene in 'Jailer' causes Mumbai theatre to pause the film

Sports

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner joins Somerset for last three games of County Championship

Sports

Franck Kessie leaves FC Barcelona to join Al-Ahli

Technology

WHO designates 'Eris' Covid strain 'variant of interest' as cases rise globally

News

Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Animal’: ‘It’s very different, something I’d have never imagined myself doing’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US