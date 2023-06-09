scorecardresearch
Bayern Munich sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer on free transfer

By Agency News Desk

Munich (Germany), June 9 (IANS) German champions Bayern Munich on Friday announced that they have signed midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer from fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The 26-year-old Laimer, who is joining Bayern on a four-year deal, made 190 appearances for Leipzig since moving from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.

“Konrad Laimer has joined FC Bayern on a contract until 30 June 2027. The 26-year-old central midfielder moves to Munich on a free transfer from DFB Cup winners RB Leipzig,” the club said in a statement.

“It’s a dream come true for me. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I will give everything for the club and the fans. FC Bayern always has the highest goals – just like me. I’m in the right place here. I’m only capable of giving 100 percent, and that’s what I’ll put into every training session from day one. I can hardly wait,” said Laimer.

Laimer learned his trade at the Red Bull Salzburg youth academy and made his professional debut in September 2014. At Salzburg, the midfielder won the Austrian league and cup three times each before moving to Leipzig in the summer of 2017. He made 190 competitive appearances (15 goals) for Leipzig and won the DFB Cup there twice (2022 and 2023).

Laimer made his full international debut for Austria in September 2019 and has so far been capped 26 times for his home country (two goals).

“We are delighted to have signed Konrad Laimer. He comes to us as a two-time DFB Cup winner – and together we will now hopefully celebrate many more great victories and titles here at FC Bayern,” said FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Agency News Desk
