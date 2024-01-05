Bihar's 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes his Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai

Patna, Jan 5 (IANS) Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history in the Ranji Trophy tournament, at the age of 12 years and 284 days becoming the fourth-youngest player to make his First-Class debut in the 90-year-old tournament.

Vaibhav, who was born on March 27, 2011, made his debut for Bihar on Friday against multiple-time Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here.

Vaibhav thus became the fourth youngest player to make his Ranji Trophy behind Alimuddin (12 years 73 days), SK Bose, who made his debut at 12 years 76 days in 1959-60 in a match between Bihar and Assam at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, and Mohammad Ramzan, who played for Northern India at the age of 12 years 247 days against United Province in Ranji Trophy match at the Baradari Ground in Patiala in 1973-74 season.

Alimuddin, who made his debut at the age of 12 years and 73 days for Rajputana against Baroda in the 1942-23 Ranji Trophy holds the record for being the youngest to play First Class cricket in India.

The Ajmer-born Alimuddin played for Rajputana in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Baroda at the Maharaja Pratap Singh Coronation Gymkhana in Baroda.

Vaibhav, an explosive batter from Samastipur who is now settled in Patna, had earlier played for Bihar in the 2023 edition of the Cooch Behar Trophy and had scored 151 runs off 128 balls (22×4, 3×6) against Jharkhand in one of the matches. In the same match, he also scored 76 in the second innings.

He is the ninth player in the world to make his First-Class debut before turning 13. Besides those mentioned above, the others in the list included former Pakistan international Aaqib Javed (1984-85), Mohammad Akram (1968-69), Rizwan Sattar (1985-86), Salimuddin (1954-55) and Qasim Feroze (1970-71).

Vaibhav has been guided by his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi.

Mumbai scored 235/9 in 67 overs on the opening day of the match boosted by half-centuries from Bhupen Lalwani (65) and Suved Parkar (50).

