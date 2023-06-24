scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Birmingham Classic: Ostapenko sets up final with Krejcikova

By Agency News Desk

Birmingham (UK), June 24 (IANS) No.2 seed Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday overcame Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a final clash with top seed Barbora Krejcikova in the Birmingham Classic tennis tournament, here .

Latvia’s Ostapenko leads the head-to-head with Krejcikova 4-2. Ostapenko won their most recent meeting in straight sets on the clay of Rome earlier this year.

The 2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko needed 2 hours and 7 minutes to come back from a set down against Potapova in their first meeting, and reach her first Hologic WTA Tour final of the season.

World No.17 Ostapenko and No.21 Potapova had won all of their preceding matches this week in three sets, and Saturday’s semifinal continued that pattern. Ultimately, it was Ostapenko who prevailed with five breaks of serve to Potapova’s three.

Ostapenko saved three set points at 5-4 in the first set, but Potapova took the opener two games later by converting her sixth set point with a forehand winner. However, Ostapenko used her own fierce forehands to build a 4-0 lead in the second set, eventually leveling the match at one set apiece.

Ostapenko earned the critical break at 3-3 in the third set, where she hit four exceptional return winners to break serve. At 5-4, a netted return by Potapova on Ostapenko’s first match point sealed victory for the No.2 seed.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands beat Nepal by 7 wickets, qualify for Super Six
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands beat Nepal by 7 wickets, qualify for Super Six

Technology

Delhi man gets parcel from banned AliExpress after 4 years

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India reach semi-final with 2-0 win over Nepal

News

Kartik, Kiara promotes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Generic drugs effective even in diseases like cancer: PGI Director

Sports

Golf: Diksha takes five shot lead at Czech Ladies Open

News

Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on game show

News

'MTV Roadies' contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominant streak on Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study

Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

News

Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

Health & Lifestyle

Depressed patients less likely to take their heart medications

News

‘Casino Royale’ director Martin Campbell says Henry Cavill was ‘too young’ to be James Bond

News

'Spy' trailer blends action, suspense and intrigue

News

Elton John does not want to perform residency shows in US

News

Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues

Sports

Russian club Rubin Kazan signs Poland defender Rybus

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US