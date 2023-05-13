scorecardresearch
BJP's loss in Karnataka, 'curse of protesting wrestlers!'

By Agency News Desk

<br>Till the time of filing this copy, the Congress was ahead in 128 seats, while the BJP had 66.

Speaking to IANS, one protesting wrestler, on condition of anonymity, expressed his views on the results, saying that the BJP-led Central government must listen to the people and their concerns, "keeping their egos aside" or else they will keep losing.

"The attitude of the current government is not good for the nation. We have seen what happened to previous governments. How can they ignore Olympic medallists? The BJP ruling government has to rethink before they lose other states and then general elections, which is next year. What is more important for them? People or corrupt leaders? The Karnataka result is the curse of women wrestlers to BJP," he said.

Another wrestler alleged that political connections and vote bank are the reasons Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is roaming freely despite such a "heinous crime".

On Friday, the Delhi Police questioned Brij Bhushan and the federation’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar days after registering two FIRs pertaining to molestation cases, including that involving a minor wrestler, against them.

To this, the wrestler said the "delay tactics" is because of his political connections.

"We all know what is happening and who is saving him! He has a strong political connection and also a vote bank are the reasons why he is getting VIP treatment. Olympic medallists are sitting here and the government of India is least bothered. What to say? But we will continue to fight till he gets arrested," the wrestler emphasised.

Bajrang Punia, along with other top wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting in New Delhi demanding Brij Bhushan’s arrest, alleging sexual harassment and exploitation of women wrestlers.

Seven women — including a minor — have come forward with their complaints and FIRs have been filed against the WFI chief as well as Tomar.

The wrestlers had previously agreed to end their sit-in protest after assurances from the sports ministry and the formation of the oversight committee, but returned to the Jantar Mantar due to lack of progress in the case.

–IANS<br>cs/ksk/

