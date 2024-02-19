Bochum stun 10-man Bayern in Bundesliga

Berlin, Feb 19 (IANS) Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title defense suffered a huge blow as the record German champions suffered their second straight defeat, losing 3-2 at Bochum.

The hosts started brightly and created the first chance when Anthony Losilla’s header tested Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The Bavarians gradually gained the upper hand as Jamal Musiala forced Bochum keeper Manuel Riemann into action in the 10th minute, before Matthijs de Ligt’s header was cleared off the line four minutes later, reports Xinhua.

The visitors broke the deadlock moments later as Leon Goretzka collected a rebound and teed up for Musiala, who slotted home into the top-right corner.

Bayern should have doubled the lead in the 19th minute when Harry Kane had only Riemann to beat but the England captain pulled wide from the edge of the box.

Bochum stunned Bayern out of the blue on 38 minutes as Takuma Asano scored after a counter-attack.

Things went from bad to worse for Bayern before the break as the hosts turned the tide through Kevin Schlotterbeck, who nodded home a corner from Kevin Stoger to make it 2-1.

Bayern suffered a heavy setback on 77 minutes as Dayot Upamecano conceded a penalty and was sent off after seeing his second yellow card.

Stoger stepped up and kept his nerves from the spot, beating Neuer to double Bochum’s advantage.

Bayern pressed frenetically but were unlucky in the 88th minute as Leroy Sane’s effort was saved by Riemann from close range.

Thomas Tuchel’s men eventually reduced the arrears to 3-2 in the dying minutes of the game as Kane poked home Mathys Tel’s good build-up work into the empty goal.

Bayern continued on the front foot, but the hosts protected their 3-2 lead to the end.

With the result, Bayern now sit eight points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Heidenheim 2-1 on Saturday, while Bochum climb to 11th.

“It feels great to win but it is of course even better to beat Bayern with their individual quality. However, Bayern had the chance to snatch a late draw here. It was important to secure all three points on home soil,” said Bochum coach Thomas Letsch.

“It feels like a horror movie. It is not going well for us, whatever we try and do, it doesn’t work out for us now. We tried everything, despite being outnumbered but we didn’t turn our chances into a tangible reward,” said Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Elsewhere, Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt shared spoils after a six-goal thriller. Freiburg rallied back three times in front of their home crowd as Michael Gregoritsch’s late goal ensured a late 3-3 draw.

