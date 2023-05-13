scorecardresearch
Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Francisco Soares scored twice as Botafogo continued their perfect start to Brazil's Serie A season with a 3-0 home win over Corinthians.

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janerio, May 13 (IANS) Francisco Soares scored twice as Botafogo continued their perfect start to Brazil’s Serie A season with a 3-0 home win over Corinthians.

Soares put the hosts ahead by bundling home from close range and he doubled the lead from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Cassio brought down Junior Santos, reports Xinhua.

Carlos Eduardo put the result beyond doubt by finishing a slick attacking move with a precise strike into the bottom left corner.

Botafogo now have 15 points from five games, two points more than second-placed Palmeiras. Corinthians are 16th in the 20-team standings with just one win so far.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Thursday, Vasco da Gama drew 1-1 at Coritiba and Fortaleza were held to a goalless home draw by Sao Paulo.

–IANS

cs

