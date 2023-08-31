scorecardresearch
Botafogo goalkeeper Perri earns Brazil call-up

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, Aug 31 (IANS) Uncapped Botafogo goalkeeper Lucas Perri has been called up to Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

The 25-year-old replaces Athletico Paranaense’s Bento Krepski, who was ruled out of the matches due to a right hamstring tear, reports Xinhua.

Perri, who represented Brazil at youth level, has made 50 first-team appearances across all competitions for Botafogo since joining the Rio de Janeiro club from Sao Paulo last year.

Brazil will play Bolivia in Belen on September 7 and Peru in Lima five days later.

The fixtures will be Brazil’s first outings under Fernando Diniz, who was appointed head coach in July.

–IANS

