Botafogo stumble in Brazilian Serie A title race

Rio de Janeiero, Oct 30 (IANs) Isidro Pitta scored a second-half winner as leaders Botafogo continued their shaky late-season form with a 1-0 loss at home to Cuiaba in Brazil’s Serie A championship. Pitta broke the deadlock against the run of play by sliding a shot into an empty net after Botafogo goalkeeper Lucas Perri charged off his line in a failed clearance attempt, Xinhua reports.

Botafogo, who were 13 points clear at the top in mid-August, are now just six points ahead of second-placed Palmeiras, though they have a game in hand. Cuiaba are 10th in the 20-team standings, 19 points off the pace.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Sao Paulo drew 1-1 at Athletico Paranaense, Goias were held to a 1-1 home draw by Vasco da Gama, Coritiba prevailed 4-3 at Internacional and Santos drew 1-1 at Corinthians.

