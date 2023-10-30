scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Botafogo stumble in Brazilian Serie A title race

Isidro Pitta scored a second-half winner as leaders Botafogo continued their shaky late-season form with a 1-0 loss at home to Cuiaba in Brazil's Serie A championship.

By Agency News Desk
Botafogo stumble in Brazilian Serie A title race
Botafogo stumble in Brazilian Serie A title race _ pic courteys news agency

Rio de Janeiero, Oct 30 (IANs) Isidro Pitta scored a second-half winner as leaders Botafogo continued their shaky late-season form with a 1-0 loss at home to Cuiaba in Brazil’s Serie A championship. Pitta broke the deadlock against the run of play by sliding a shot into an empty net after Botafogo goalkeeper Lucas Perri charged off his line in a failed clearance attempt, Xinhua reports.

Botafogo, who were 13 points clear at the top in mid-August, are now just six points ahead of second-placed Palmeiras, though they have a game in hand. Cuiaba are 10th in the 20-team standings, 19 points off the pace.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Sao Paulo drew 1-1 at Athletico Paranaense, Goias were held to a 1-1 home draw by Vasco da Gama, Coritiba prevailed 4-3 at Internacional and Santos drew 1-1 at Corinthians.

–IANS

bc

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study finds protein linked to cause of male infertility
Next article
Tanisha Mehta wishes to perform more action sequence
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US