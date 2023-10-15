Brazil calls up Botafogo's Adryelson for World Cup qualifier

Uncapped Botafogo defender Adryelson has been called up to Brazil’s squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said. The 25-year-old replaces Fluminense center-back Marcilio Mota, who sprained his left knee during a training session on Saturday.

Adryelson has made 65 starts for Botafogo since joining the club on a free transfer from Sport Recife in July 2022.

Uruguay and Brazil will meet at Estadio Centenario in Uruguayan capital Montevideo on Tuesday.

Brazil is currently second in the 10-team South American qualifying group with seven points from three games while Uruguay is fourth, three points further back.