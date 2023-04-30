scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Brighton thrash Wolves, Brentford break Forest's hearts in Premier League

By Agency News Desk

London, April 30 (IANS) Brighton kept their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season alive with a comprehensive 6-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton.

Brighton threw aside any possible tired legs after their midweek defeat to Nottingham Forest to thrash a rival that has built a reputation for solid defensive organisation since Julen Lopetegui took over as coach, reports Xinhua.

The result was never in doubt after Deniz Unadov put Brighton ahead in the sixth minute and Pascal Gross doubled the lead after 13 minutes. Gross made it 3-0 in the 26th minute and Danny Welbeck added a fourth before halftime.

Udanov and Welbeck scored again after the break as Brighton moved to just two points behind fifth place Tottenham, but with two games in hand.

There was late heartbreak for Nottingham Forest in their battle to avoid relegation as two late goals condemned them to a 2-1 defeat away to Brentford.

Danilo put Forest ahead on the stroke of halftime and they were eight minutes away from a vital win before Ivan Toney equalized in the 82nd minute.

Josh Dasilva then side-footed home the winner for Brentford in the fourth minute of injury time to leave Forest in danger of dropping back into the bottom three before the end of the weekend.

West Ham still have work to do to stay up after losing a seven-goal thriller 4-3 away to Crystal Palace, who should now be safe on 40 points.

Tomas Soucek put West Ham ahead in the ninth minute but goals from Jordan Ayew and Wilfred Zaha ahead by the 20th minute and Jeffrey Schlupp made it 3-1 by the half hour.

Michail Antonio got West Ham right back into things in the 35th minute, but a 66th minute penalty from Eberechi Eze put Palace, who had twice as many shots as their visitors in the game, two goals ahead, and although Nayef Aguerd made it 4-3 with 18 minutes left, Palace defended well to hold on for the points.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elon Musk isn't doing right for Twitter: Jack Dorsey
Next article
Jason Momoa shows off his bare butt in new workout video
This May Also Interest You
News

Denise Richards was 'heartbroken' after being trolled for her James Bond role

News

Jason Momoa shows off his bare butt in new workout video

Technology

Elon Musk isn't doing right for Twitter: Jack Dorsey

Sports

China's Jiang wins women's skeet shooting at shotgun World Cup in Cairo

News

Was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director offering Marvel role, says Matthew Lawrence

Sports

Italy wins both gold, silver in men's skeet shooting at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

China's Chen, Lin take all titles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Sports

Club Playoffs: Diego Mauricio's hat-trick helps Odisha FC win 3-1, qualify for AFC Cup Group Stage

News

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'

Sports

ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand

Technology

Remitted money for overseas acquisitions, cross-border transactions duly vetted: Byju Raveendran

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga

Sports

Freiburg beat Cologne to put pressure on top three in Bundesliga

Sports

Bordalas returns with aim of saving Getafe from relegation

Health & Lifestyle

Firaq: The poet who celebrated India’s assimilative culture (Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 4 Covid-19 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

Child dies of Marburg virus disease in Tanzania, takes death toll to 6

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala continue to steamroll opponents; maiden win for East Bengal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US