Wednesday, January 3, 2024
WorldSports

Brisbane International: Pliskova thwarts Osaka's comeback in second round clash

Karolina Pliskova victory over Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Brisbane International

By Agency News Desk
Brisbane International: Pliskova thwarts Osaka's comeback in second round clash
Brisbane International - pic courteys news agency

Brisbane, Jan 3 (IANS) Three-time champion Karolina Pliskova gritted out a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Brisbane International on Wednesday, halting Osaka’s WTA Tour comeback event.

Osaka was playing her first tournament since September of 2022, having given birth to daughter Shai in July of 2023. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka won her first-round match over Tamara Korpatsch to start her return.

The Czech Pliskova is the only three-time champion of this tournament, lifting the trophy in 2017, 2019 and when the WTA event was last staged at the Queensland Tennis Centre in 2020.

In the battle between two former World No.1 players, it was the Pliskova who pulled off the comeback win after 2 hours and 14 minutes to reach the Round of 16.

Despite falling behind by a set, Pliskova was able to turn around another close clash with the Japanese star, improving her lead in their head-to-head to 4-2. Pliskova, who had a first-round bye as a seeded player this week, has now won her last 10 matches in Brisbane.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Bobby Deol, son Aryaman take internet by storm with their 'handsome' looks
Next article
Janhvi Kapoor calls dating actors ‘chaotic’: They get very weird
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.